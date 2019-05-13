It seems like just yesterday Hannah B. was on that terribly awkward desert date with Colton on The Bachelor. But now, she's running the show. And so far, it seems like Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron could be a frontrunner for her final rose.

According to the little information released by ABC so far, Tyler is a 26-year-old general contractor from Jupiter, Florida. However, his Instagram, which is currently set to private, lists him as an aspiring model and "custom home builder." His modeling work is represented by Next Models agency in Miami, Soul Artist Management in New York City, and Option 1 Models in Chicago. Tyler's Instagram bio also says he is a graduate of Wake Forest University and also earned an MBA from Florida Atlantic. According to his ABC bio, he likes "spending time with his family, scuba diving, and hanging out with his rescue dog, Harley." He also loves to dance (and his friends are embarrassed by his moves), and has only been in one serious relationship. Skydiving is at the top of his bucket list, so apparently he's a bit of an adventure-seeker.

Tyler's Facebook profile (also set to private) boasts mostly pictures of his college football career and what appears to be his family. According to TV blogger Reality Steve, he was a backup quarterback for Wake Forest for two years before transferring to Florida Atlantic and playing as a wide receiver for two more. His Facebook bio is a Bible verse: "Through Love, Serve One Another - Galatians 5:13."

A very outdated LinkedIn profile of his reveals that he studied communication, entrepreneurship, and sociology, and was a very driven athlete. "Extremely committed to the greater good of others," he wrote about himself. "I believe being coachable is an essential key to finding success. Versatile leader that can bring people together to form a team to reach uncharted territories. At the end of the day putting a smile on someone's face is all I can ask for." Aw.

Well, he definitely put a smile on Hannah's, because according to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, Tyler landed a one-on-one date. Steve tweeted a few photos of the two of them strolling down a boardwalk in their swimsuits and attending a beach-side concert. The event was public, which explains why photos got out. A few more revealed them hugging and sharing a kiss. "Hannah and Tyler at the Square Grouper Tiki Bar," Reality Steve wrote. "The jump and hug!"

Tyler's friends and family have already started singing his praises online. "He's a great guy!! Know him personally!!" Cecile Alvarenga- Delmastro wrote in the comments section of his official Bachelorette headshot. "Great personality, very caring, respectful and all about his family!!"

and people he knew in junior high are rooting for him to nab the final rose. "Known this young man since middle school," another commenter wrote. "He was then and still is a kind and compassionate man! Hannah B. is lucky to have you on her season!"

If that's all true, Tyler will definitely be one to watch when the season gets going.