Following successful teen shows like The Society, Sex Education, and 13 Reasons Why, Netflix is releasing its latest foray into the genre, Trinkets, on June 14. The YA drama centers around Elodie, Tabitha, and Moe — three kleptomaniac teenagers who meet at a Shoplifters Anonymous group and become reluctant friends. Deadpool fans should already be familiar with Brianna Hildebrand (Elodie), but her co-stars may be less recognizable. And while Kiana Madeira, who plays Moe on Trinkets, isn't a household name just yet, she's worth putting on your radar.

With a hoodie that says "Dead Inside" scrawled across the back, it's no wonder that her character Moe is struggling with some unresolved issues. This is further enforced in the Trinkets trailer, when Moe sends a note to Elodie during Shoplifters Anonymous that reads simply, "Die!" However, she also appears to be a loyal friend, exclaiming to the other two girls, "The three of us — we're just meant to be!"

But while Madeira's character may initially seem a bit nihilistic, the actor herself is anything but. She often uses her Instagram to write long diatribes about forgiveness, positivity, mental health, and religion. Here are a few other things fans can learn about the up-and-comer before Trinkets premieres.

She Has a Serious Boyfriend

The Trinkets star often posts mushy Instagrams about her boyfriend, actor Lovell Adams-Gray. In a recent post, she recalled seeing him perform in the play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. "I was in awe," she wrote. "I laughed, I cried, and my heart was so full of joy as I watched every person be moved by [Adams-Gray's] work on that stage."

She Loves John Travolta

The actor fell in love with acting when she watched John Travolta in Grease as a 5-year-old, according to her IMDb bio. So Trinkets fans have Danny Zuko to thank for Madeira's new role.

She's Vegan

Or she prefers vegan cuisine, at the very least. During a game of "Thieve or Leave" with the Trinkets cast, the three stars were asked what they'd do with their roommate's leftovers. Madeira opted to "thieve" it, saying, "If it's vegan, though."

She's Worked Hard To Get Where She Is

According to IMDb, Madeira signed with an agent when she was 10, and has since appeared in the Canadian sitcom Really Me, several Bruno & Boots movies, and an episode of the Syfy series Dark Matter. More recently, Madeira was featured in The CW superhero show The Flash, in which she played Spencer Young, as well as Angel Trujillo in the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies.

She's Not Afraid To Be Real

In a May 2018 Instagram post, the Trinkets actor uploaded a photo of herself with visible armpit hair, captioning it "RIP judgement." In the a subsequent post, she revealed that it was for her part in Sacred Lies, but that she'd lost 100 followers for posting a picture of her armpit hair.

"In juvie, there are no razors to shave. Correctional facilities are full of humans who are judged, labelled monsters and misconstrued. In fact, THE WORLD is full of that," she continued. "Let's look beyond the surface. There's a true story to every single thing that meets the eye. Even hairy pits."

She Loves Yoga

"When she is not exploring all parts of herself through the art of acting, Kiana spends her time practicing yoga," reads Madeira's IMDb bio. "She is extremely passionate about living in the present moment, the art and beauty of human connection and the wonders of the universe, contemplating the concept of energy and the power of thought and belief in something greater than herself."

She's Not Going Anywhere

After her turn as Moe in Trinkets, Madeira will appear in the Fear Street trilogy alongside Olivia Welch and Love star Gillian Jacobs. The movies will be based on Goosebumps author R.L. Stein's Fear Street series, which were set during different time periods in Shadyside, Ohio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With all of that in mind, it's safe to say that Madeira's acting career is just getting started, and hopefully, we'll learn even more about her soon.