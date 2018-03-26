One of the most prominent figures in the legal history of civil rights in the United States has just passed away. Linda Brown of Brown v. Board of Education died on Monday, March 26, at 76 years old. Brown's sister confirmed her death to The Topeka Capital Journal, which was the first outlet to report on the news.

In 1954, Brown won nationwide prominence for her appearance in the landmark Supreme Court decision for Brown v. Board of Education, which unanimously ruled against racial segregation in schools throughout the country. At the time,Brown, who was in third grade, lived an hour away from the all-black Monroe Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas. Given the distance of two miles between her own home and Monroe Elementary School, Brown would have to take the bus. To make her commute easier, Brown's father attempted to enroll his young daughter at Sumner Elementary School, which was closer to the family's residence. But his request was turned away due to the racially segregated makeup of the school; only white students were allowed into Sumner at the time.

Instead of allowing the school to reject his daughter, Brown's father became one of the lead plaintiffs in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's case against racially segregated schools in the United States. Brown's father argued in the Brown v. Board case that his daughter be allowed to study at the Sumner Elementary School, which was much closer to Brown's home.

RobertHJacksonCenter on YouTube

More to come ...