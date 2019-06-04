The world may currently have its eyes on the UK thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump's first official state visit, but let's not forget that the first week of June also marks another important event in the royal family's calendar — Trooping the Colour. While the official ceremony won't be taking place until this Saturday (June 8), it's hard not to wonder who will attend Trooping the Colour 2019 — especially if you want to take your mind off the commotion surrounding Trump's visit.

As the Express reports, Trooping the Colour is an annual "ceremony performed by more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, who come together each June in a display of military precision [and] marks the Queen's official birthday, though her actual birthday was on April 21." With that taken into account, Queen Elizabeth will undoubtedly be in attendance to oversee and enjoy the festivities.

While there isn't a confirmed list of royal attendees, it seems like the guest list will be similar to 2018's Trooping of the Colour, with the addition of Prince Louis according to the Mail on Sunday (via the Express). As detailed by Town & Country magazine last year, there were a total of 45 members of the royal family at the ceremony including: Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It is also believed that Prince Louis will be in attendance, making this is first appearance at Trooping the Colour.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

It's expected that Prince Philip will not attend seeing as he retired from public engagements in 2017 (and didn't participate in last year's ceremony), but there's also uncertainty surrounding an appearance from Meghan Markle seeing as she's on maternity leave following the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6.

Even though the Meghan is not participating in Trump's state visit due to her maternity leave, there is the possibility that she will make an appearance at Trooping of the Colour if you the Duchess of Cambridge's attendance last year into account. As Harper's Bazaar reports, "[f]ollowing the birth of Prince Louis on April 23, Kate Middleton stepped out on her maternity leave for Trooping the Colour on June 9, 2018." The magazine also points out that while we won't be seeing baby Archie at the ceremony, it's more than likely that Meghan will make an appearance with Prince Harry this weekend.

If you were hoping to get front-seat action of the event, sadly the ballot for seated tickets closed on March 1, and the standing tickets have already sold out according to the British Army's official site. Although, you can watch members of the royal family make their way to the palace "along the Mall or from the edge of St. James's Park", according to travel blog Roaming Required, but you'll have to get there on Friday or early Saturday to get a prime spot.

And even if you can't be in London on the day of, it will be broadcast live by the BBC from 10.30 a.m.