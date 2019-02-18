Former President Barack Obama has stayed mum on his thoughts about the 2020 Democratic contenders for the presidency that have announced their candidacies so far, and a new report in The New York Times suggested that won't change. Who Obama will support in 2020 is likely to be decided only after the Democratic primary — not before, many friends and insiders told The Times.

The one exception, reportedly, could be if the primary race came down to two or so candidates, and he believed only one had a chance of beating President Donald Trump. "I am sure he feels, as an American, that he wants to make sure the Democratic Party puts up the best possible candidate," Steve Westly, a California investor and Obama fundraiser told the paper.

Far more likely, though, is that he'll stay out of it. Key Obama strategist David Axelrod confirmed to The Times that he told a group of 2020 hopefuls in early February that Obama would not endorse. "They asked me about Obama endorsing. I said, ‘I don’t imagine he will,'" Axelrod told The Times. He clarified that was just his opinion, not an official position.

But according to the report, it might as well as be. The paper reported that friends and colleagues of both the former president and first lady Michelle have said they will keep their preferences to themselves. Obama has, though, met with some of the contenders privately to share his experience and counsel.

More to come ...