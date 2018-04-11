In a bombshell report on Wednesday, Axios revealed that the Speaker of the House will not seek reelection in the fall. Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan will retire, leaving his spot open for a replacement that could come from either party, depending on which wins a majority in the House during the fall's midterm elections. And speculation is already brewing about who will replace Paul Ryan as House Speaker.

Axios broke the news of Ryan's retirement on Wednesday, adding that Republican donors would see the move as Ryan giving up on the hope of a GOP majority in the House next year. If Democrats do take back the chamber, the most obvious candidate for Speaker of the House would be Nancy Pelosi, who currently holds the same position for the Democratic minority. She served as the majority leader when liberals held the House between 2007 and 2010.

But Pelosi might also leave her seat before that time. She's up for reelection this fall, and the candidates running against her hold more liberal views than she does. In part because she's been a face of the Democratic establishment for so long, Pelosi has been a lightning rod in congressional races over the past year. Some progressives are resistant to her, feeling that she's discredited by her ties to corporate donors and her unwillingness to support single-payer healthcare.

More to come ...