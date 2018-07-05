President Trump announced Thursday that the controversial administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency has resigned. It's not yet clear who will replace Scott Pruitt at the EPA on a longterm basis, but Trump said that Pruitt's deputy, Andrew Wheeler, will become acting EPA administrator on Monday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “Within the agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.” He added that he has "no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda."

Pruitt has faced many unrelated allegations of ethical misconduct since joining the EPA; according to BuzzFeed, he's currently the subject of more than a dozen investigations by Congress, the White House, the Special Counsel's office and government watchdogs.

Among other things, Pruitt has been accused of spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars unnecessarily; this included buying a $43,000 private phone booth for himself, an expenditure that the Government Accountability Office later determined was illegal. One of his deputies told lawmakers that Pruitt "insisted" on using police lights and sirens to escort him to social events, and allowed his drivers to "speed through residential neighborhoods and red lights, far in excess of posted speed limits."

