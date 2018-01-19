Who You're Most Likely To Have Trouble Communicating With, Based On Your Sign

Whether it's friendship or a partnership, we all know just how important good communication is in a relationship is. When you can communicate effectively with the people in your life, your relationships will run much more smoothly. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case. There's always going to be miscommunication, and sometimes you will be faced with people you have difficulties communicating with. Who knows? Maybe their zodiac sign is contributing to why you can't seem to hear each other out.

Although zodiac signs are not always spot-on predictors of personality traits, or how you will communicate with someone, looking to a person's sign may serve as a guide for how to approach your next discussion with them. Astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright tells Bustle, "I'd look at the personality of each Sun Sign (your birthday) and what would make a simple conversation or communication in general challenging for each."

According to a small poll conducted by Wright herself, Taurses were found to be the most difficult to communicate with out of the zodiac, all the signs for one simple reason: their refusal to compromise.

"One consistent thing [Tauruses] kept saying was, 'They refuse to take responsibility when they are wrong!' They also call people out when they smell B.S.," she says. Of course, Wright says this wasn't the case with all Tauruses, and that many Tauruses she encountered were compassionate and willing to listen. So if you're looking to use the stars as a guide to more effective communication, here are the signs you may have trouble communicating with, based on your sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Scorpio And Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle Aries seems to have the most challenge with other strong-willed signs like Scorpio and Taurus. "Communication is tricky because Aries has a deep need to have the last word," Wright says. "Taurus and Scorpio just can't let that happen." In short, it may make for a tough conversation when everyone is trying to have their point of view heard. Aries also may not be willing to debate topics, Wright says. They're constantly thinking, “I know what the answer is...here it is...” while the Scorpio and Taurus are just as interested in the insight gained in the process of arguing. "They're just all big arguers," she says. Of course, this isn't the case for everyone having these signs, but take it with a grain of salt.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Leo And Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus has trouble communicating with Leo and Aquarius. "Leo's charismatic style can be frustrating for a Taurus who is more laid back, while Aquarius just confounds [Taurus] with their way of trying to get you on board with their way of thinking," Wright says. Since stubbornness is the trademark characteristic of the Taurus, they may not be easily persuaded. According to Wright, Taurus may either argue with these signs or back down (which is typically a response to an Aquarius), but later feel frustrated for not having been heard. But if Taurus can learn to hear other perspectives, while Aquarius and Leo take a moment to validate Taurus' feelings, these signs can communicate effectively.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Capricorn And Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis may have difficulties communicating with Capricorns because they are full of ideas, while Geminis may be more practical, Wright says. Pisces are also a bit challenging. "Too much emotion can leave Gemini feeling overwhelmed in a conversation," she says. "Gemini is in their head, while Pisces is in their heart." Overall, it may a challenge to communicate, but if Gemini can find a common ground with these signs, it's not entirely impossible.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Aries And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers would struggle with a sign like Aries because of their self-focus. "It's completely out of alignment with what Cancers are all about," Wright says. "Cancers generally walk away from a conversation with an Aries feeling exhausted, overwhelmed and with instructions on what they should do rather than feeling respected, truly heard and understood." They'd also have communication problems with Capricorns. Cancers want to save everyone, while Capricorns believe everyone can pick themselves up and should. As Wright says, "They're not very likely see eye to eye in many verbal exchanges." But if Cancer can extend some of that compassion toward Aries and Capricorn to better understand their perspectives, communication can go more smoothy.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Taurus, Scorpio, And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Leos have the most challenging time trying to communicate with Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn. "Scorpios can be so serious and contrary and Capricorns would be hard for Leos to click with for the same reason," Wright says. Leos want people to laugh at their jokes. Signs like Scorpio, Taurus, and Capricorn may not care for small talk, and silly jokes, which is associated with Leos. Leos may begin to feel bad that they aren't well-received by these more serious signs, Wright says. However, if Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn can be more open to laughing, and if Leo can be more open to putting a pause on the silliness every once and a while, there's hope for good conversations.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sagittarius, Pisces, and Gemini Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, Gemini, and maybe even Pisces may annoy Virgo, Wright says. "Virgos are only trying to be helpful, but these three signs are about vision (especially Sag), creative ideas, and feeling their way through a process." Conversations can be tense because Virgos like getting to the bottom line. None these signs are able to do that as quickly as Virgos would like, but if Virgo can be patient, and these three signs learn to understand Virgo's helpful nature, they can find common ground.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Cancer and Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Libras can engage in conversation with anyone but the most difficult might be Cancer and Scorpio. "These signs can be difficult to draw out of their shells and Libras live to keep things light and airy," Wright says. It just becomes too much work for a Libra. Scorpios can also be extremely opinionated and Libras, the sign known for being indecisive, may not be. But if Libra is willing to dig a deeper to allow these signs to open up, communication can definitely improve.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Aries And Gemini, But Mostly Aries Tina Gong/Bustle "For Scorpio, you would think a chatty, flighty Gemini would be the hardest for them to connect with but it's probably Aries that will be one of the most frustrating to connect with," Wright says. Scorpios like deep conversation. Aries, on the other hand, may not want to dig that deep. "As much as Scorpio likes getting to the bottom line, sometimes for them it's about the process. They like immersing in the breadth of a problem to understand what makes people tick," while cut-to-the-point Aries may not. Although it may be difficult, if these two signs can compromise on each other's needs, they may get along better than expected.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Cancer and Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius doesn't like to take direction, so they may have difficulty with Cancers and Virgos. Cancers may get too emotionally involved. They'll want to help so much to the point that they may tell Sag what to do so they can help them. This may also be the case with Virgo. But if Sagittarius can understand that Cancer and Virgo have good intentions, good communication can result.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Gemini And Cancer Tina Gong/Bustle For Capricorns, Geminis and Cancers are the hardest ones to communicate with. "Gemini is all about imagination," Wright says. "Capricorns are smart, but sometimes lack imagination. So they don't see eye-to-eye." Same goes for Cancer. Capricorns like to be keep it real and Cancers can get too emotional for their liking. That being said, if Capricorn can learn to listen to Cancer or Gemini, they may have something to learn outside of their usual practicality.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Scorpio And Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarians may have trouble with Scorpio and Taurus. "Scorpio [may] annoy Aquarius because they're so dogmatic," Wright says. "Aquarians are visionaries. Just when Scorpio thinks they've found common ground with the Aquarius, the Water Bearer will intentionally shift gears on them and bring up an entirely new point of view." Of course there is room for compromise — once Scorpio allows room for Aquarius' ideas, and Aquarius resists switching things up too much, they may have a positive impact on each other.