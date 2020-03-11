When you think of shopping at Whole Foods, images of the hot bar or loads of fresh produce likely come to mind. The retailer, however, is also home to an impressive collection of beauty products. During Whole Foods Beauty Week Sale, you can get all of the retailer's offerings for up to 25% off and take advantage of the specially curated Whole Foods Beauty Bags when they drop on Mar. 13.

The event kicks off Mar. 11 and will extend until Mar. 17 giving customers 25% off all skin care, hair care, makeup, nail polish, perfume, and cosmetic accessories. For those with Amazon Prime, you'll score an extra 10% off by shopping through the online retailer.

The brand is also giving customers the opportunity to snag beauty bags again this year. For it's 2020 beauty week, Whole Foods is offering two curated options, the Conscious Beauty Kit and the Renew Your Beauty Ritual, beginning Mar. 13. The bags retail for $20 each but include more than $120 worth of products in both full size and minis from brands like ACURE, Mad Hippie, and Dr. Hauschka. Both options will also come in a Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag which is created by artisans in Togo, West Africa.

Brooks Kraft/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Whole Foods' clean beauty products are curated based on the retailer's Beyond Clean Beauty standards. According to its website, the brand has banned over 100 ingredients commonly found in cosmetics and skin care and only products that are certified as organic are marked as such.

If you've been wanting to delve into the world of clean beauty, Whole Foods' Beauty Week is the time to do it.