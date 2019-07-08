Amazon Prime members might already know this, but Prime Day is coming right up. Starting on July 15 at midnight PT and running through July 16, the site will offer a bunch of deals on all sorts of products, but, before that, Whole Foods will also have deals for Prime members. If you're more in need of food than, say, new headphones and a bulk supply of toilet cleaner (or whatever other random combination of things people buy on Amazon), then these offers could be for you.

First up, Whole Foods and Amazon are offering Prime members a $10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day if they spend $10 at Whole Foods Market or on Whole Foods via Prime Now. To get the credit, members will need to scan their Prime Code at the store or use it in the Amazon app if they're using Prime Now. This offer is available from July 3 to July 16, the date Prime Day ends.

Next, Whole Foods always features discounts on food for Prime members, but for the week leading up to Prime Day, there are some additional daily deals:

Wednesday, July 10: Buy One, Get One Free on Abe’s Vegan Mini Muffins

Thursday, July 11: 25% off Chef’s Case Entrees, Sides, Salads and Chef’s Plates

Friday, July 12: 2 for $5 Pizza by the Slice (regularly 2 for $7)

Friday, July 12, Hawaii only: 2 for $5 Pizza by the Slice (regularly 2 for $8)

Friday, July 12, Columbus Circle and Paramus, N.J. locations only: 30% off per lb, Pizza by the Pound

Saturday, July 13: $2 off Rotisserie Chicken

Sunday, July 14: 20% off per pound Sliced-In-House Deli Meats and Cheese

Monday, July 15: Buy One, Get One Free on Brown Butter Cookies

Tuesday, July 16: 50% off Chocolate or Butter Mini Croissants

Whole Foods will also have weekly deals lasting July 10 through July 16. These include produce sales, like pound containers of organic strawberries for two for $5, organic yellow peaches and nectarines for $2.49/lb, and organic red cherries for $3.99/lb. There will also be wild-caught sockeye salmon fillets for $9.99/lb, 50% off self-serve mochi ice cream, two for $6 pints of Talenti and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, and 40% off Alaffia beauty products, among other discounts. The full list of weekly discounts for the 10th-16th can be found here. Those who own Amazon Alexas can also ask, "Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals?" to find out more. (Of course, they can also very futuristically add food to their digital cart with Alexa using voice commands.)

"To celebrate our Prime members in an even bigger way this year we will add an additional week of amazing exclusive deals on peak-of-season produce and high-quality grocery favorites, on top of our hugely popular spend $10, get $10 offer," John Mackey, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market, said in a press release. "Prime members can save more than ever before on summertime favorites they love and the Whole Foods Market quality they trust."

Amazon bought Whole Foods back in 2017 for $13.7 billion, according to Business Insider. Since then, the stores have added deals for Prime members, and the prices of products in the store are meant to be lower overall for everyone, Prime member or not. While Prime is like a rewards program for Whole Foods shoppers, it's different from most grocery rewards programs in one major way: Amazon Prime is not free. So, it's up to people to decide whether Whole Foods deals, viewing shows online, getting free two-day shipping, and more is worth the pricey yearly fee of $119. On Prime Day in particular, more shoppers might be convinced to take the plunge.