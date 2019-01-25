Whole Foods is known for their prepared foods, and if you're someone who enjoys them, then be careful with any upcoming purchases and with any food you may still have on hand. As reported by Delish, some spinach products at Whole Foods have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. The Whole Foods recall is linked to a Satur Farms recall after some baby spinach and mesclun products from the brand were found to contain Salmonella.

According to Delish, the Salmonella in the Satur Farms products was found during a routine inspections by the Florida and New York State Departments of Agriculture. Satur Farms then voluntarily recalled certain 5, 10, and 16-ounce boxes and bags of baby spinach and mesclun on January 23 because of "the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella". According to the Food and Drug Administration website, no illnesses have been reported as of the afternoon of Friday, January 25. More details about the recalled Satur Farms products, including lot numbers, can be found here. The FDA explains, "Consumers who have purchase Satur Farms products with these lot numbers are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."

As for the recall at Whole Foods, it involves a long list of over 50 prepared food items, including sandwiches, salads, wraps, pizza, burritos, and more. The Whole Foods recall affects eight states: Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. According to the FDA, the products have Whole Foods scale labels and a full list of the recalled items can be found here. In addition to the recalled prepared foods, the FDA says that foods containing spinach purchased from the hot and cold food bars at the store on or before January 23 should be thrown away. "Customers who purchased these products can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund," according to the FDA.

John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images

For those who aren't aware, Salmonella is a bacteria that, when it infects humans, can lead to diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These symptoms develop 12 to 72 hours after a person gets infected and the illness tends to last for four to seven days. Most people recover on their own, but sometimes the infection can be more severe and lead to diarrhea that requires hospitalization or the infection spreading into the blood stream. According to the CDC, "In these cases, Salmonella can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics." More information about Salmonella can be found here.

Satur Farms baby spinach and mesclun and the prepared Whole Foods products aren't the only foods on the market that are currently being recalled. The FDA site has a running list of items that have been recalled for potentially containing harmful bacteria, potentially containing allergens that were not declared, and more.

For now, if you are concerned about the Satur Farms and Whole Foods recalls, it's best to check the lists of the detailed items as explained above, and avoid baby spinach and mesclun if you think it may be linked to one of Satur Farms' recalled products.