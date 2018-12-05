Who's Going To George HW Bush's Funeral Shows His Legacy Impacted More Than Just The US
The 41st president's funeral on Wednesday isn't just going to be a national affair. For those who have wondered about who's going to George H.W. Bush's funeral, you might be surprised to know that the crowd will be filled with international politicians and dignitaries. At least 14 current and former world leaders will come to the capital on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the last president of the "greatest generation."
According to CNN, the following world leaders are scheduled to attend 41's funeral:
- King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan
- Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Former President of Estonia
- Nasser al-Mohammed al-Ahmed al-Sabah, Former Prime Minister of Kuwait
- Yasuo Fukuda, Former Prime Minister of Japan
- John Major, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
- Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prince of Bahrain
- Anibal Vaco Silva, Former President of Portugal
- Peter Cosgrove, Governor General of Australia
- Charles, Prince of Wales
- Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Former Emir of Qatar
- John Swan, Former Premier of Bermuda
- Carlos Salinas, Former President of Mexico
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- Lech Walesa, Former President of Poland
- Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany
Of course, that doesn't necessarily comprise the entire community of international politicians, diplomats, and representatives who may attend tomorrow. It also doesn't include the American politicians who plan to pay their respects, as well.
More to come...