The 41st president's funeral on Wednesday isn't just going to be a national affair. For those who have wondered about who's going to George H.W. Bush's funeral, you might be surprised to know that the crowd will be filled with international politicians and dignitaries. At least 14 current and former world leaders will come to the capital on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the last president of the "greatest generation."

According to CNN, the following world leaders are scheduled to attend 41's funeral:

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Former President of Estonia

Nasser al-Mohammed al-Ahmed al-Sabah, Former Prime Minister of Kuwait

Yasuo Fukuda, Former Prime Minister of Japan

John Major, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prince of Bahrain

Anibal Vaco Silva, Former President of Portugal

Peter Cosgrove, Governor General of Australia

Charles, Prince of Wales

Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Former Emir of Qatar

John Swan, Former Premier of Bermuda

Carlos Salinas, Former President of Mexico

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

Lech Walesa, Former President of Poland

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

Of course, that doesn't necessarily comprise the entire community of international politicians, diplomats, and representatives who may attend tomorrow. It also doesn't include the American politicians who plan to pay their respects, as well.

