If you've been harboring a wish to turn your home into a destination AirBnb rental, then you're going to want to add Stay Here to your Netflix queue ASAP. Stay Here, which drops Aug. 17, is a new Netflix reality series that flips the short-term rentals of regular people into fabulous destination getaways. Interior design guru Genevieve Gorder cohosts along with real estate expert Peter Lorimer. While you might have heard of Gorder, or the TLC hit that launched her career, Trading Spaces, Lorimer is still something of an unknown in the world of real estate reality TV. But there's good reason why he was selected to co-host this new makeover show.

If you're just a regular TV streamer looking for something to fill the void in your life until Season 3 of Queer Eye, his name is probably brand new to you. But if you're a hot celebrity looking to invest in your second property along the Southern California Coast, well, Lorimer might already be your guy. Lorimer launched his own venture, PLG Estates, in 2010, as per his bio on the company's website. "Whether it's a first time buyer looking for a $100,000 condo," the blurb reads, "or a well-heeled celebrity in search of a $10 million beachfront hideaway, every client is treated equally and given top-notch service by one of our team of agents."

Peter Lorimer on YouTube

If that makes him sound stuffy, though, try his bio on Inman.com, the real estate media site where he's also a contributing writer:

"Peter is the owner of uber trendy PLG Estates, which fuses together the art of handling incredibly delicate and private VIPs while giving all clients the feeling of being 'inside the velvet rope,' just like the rock stars and celebs the PLG Estates brand is known to cater to. Lorimer’s flavor of 'exclusivity for all' is the perfect concoction for the sophisticated Los Angeles crowd who gulp it down with an insatiable thirst for PLG’s style and 'not just any old agent' verve.

If Stay Here goes well, I'd definitely be down for a series that watches him: "handling incredibly delicate and [not so] private VIPs." That sounds like reality TV at its most decadent.

But before he was selling mansions to millionaires, the U.K.-born Lorimer was hobnobbing with artists in a different capacity: as a music producer. His bio on the Nurture Con website explains:

"Pete had tremendous success as a record producer before coming to the US, working along sides some of the biggest recording artists of the 80's and 90's and having over 30 #1's in the Billboard Club Charts and another 25 around the world. It was his love of working with artists, his creative mindset – and a succession of personal real estate investment deals - that led him into the world of real estate."

Having left music behind, Lorimer runs PLG real estate along with "his wife and business partner," Cindy Lorimer, his bio on the PLG website states.

In 2015, according to Inman.com, Lorimer met Canadian real estate agent Jeff Peters, who prompted him to start making videos related to real estate. Since then, he's become a force on social media with 405 YouTube videos, 248 Facebook videos, and even more on Instagram.

"I decided to run at video very hard," he told Inman.com, "because there was no one I could find that was really doing it on a consistent basis and was consistently making interesting content that was in the real estate industry."

It looks like all that video making really paid off, as now he's about to co-star in his own series from arguably the biggest, best video maker in the social media age: Netflix.