Why '13 Reasons Why' Actor Katherine Langford Reportedly Won't Return For Season 3

Spoilers ahead for 13 Reasons Why Season 2. The second season of 13 Reasons Why has stirred much controversy, but Katherine Langford reportedly leaving the show doesn't seem to be one of them. On Friday, Entertainment Weekly reported that the actor who plays Hannah Baker won't return to 13 Reasons Why in an interview with Langford about her next career steps. The same day, Langford posted a farewell to Hannah on her Instagram, insinuating that the news is true. Netflix had no comment for Bustle on Season 3 or its speculation.

EW said Langford discusses "what it was like to bid farewell to her first role" in the piece. The actor explained why she was at ease with the decision to let Hannah go in the Season 2 finale when Clay spoke at her funeral, saying:

"For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1. And in a way, doing that scene in episode 13, I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her... I guess if I could put Hannah’s life into Season 1 and then say it was kind of like being in purgatory for Season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her. It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go."

Langford's Instagram farewell to Hannah was a photo of a chalkboard with messages written on it as an "In Memoriam of Hannah Baker."

In the post, she says farewell to Hannah in her own words, writing:

"'Hannah...I love you...and I let you go' Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you...As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2."

Langford further explained in the post how impactful being part of such a meaningful project has been on her life. Now, she seems so optimistic and enthusiastic about what her career has in store for her while the kids of Liberty High School move on. "Regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact," Langford wrote in the Instagram caption. "There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."

She expressed the same sentiments in her interview with EW, saying that although the show has become a massive hit, it is just "one thing" she's done thus far in her career and she's definitely ready to move forward.

Netflix/Beth Dubber

Although the show has developed a strong fanbase, particularly made up of young viewers, it seems fans understand why Hannah probably won't return. Langford received sentiments on her post including "Goodbye Hannah. Thanks for the emotions, Kat" and "Thank you for bringing Hannah to life for us." Beyond the show, Langford's fans are supportive and excited to see what she does next. "Proud of you and your amazing job, thanks for everything," one fan wrote in the comments. Another said in the comments, "To see a fresh face in the industry and seeing how you can make a difference in people’s lives is inspiring... Thank you Katherine."

In the meantime, Langford's 13 Reasons Why co-stars have yet to publicly say their goodbyes or comment on Langford's reported departure from the show. Although she'll certainly be missed if the news is true, it's time to let go of Hannah, especially given the shift in focus on the series. Langford is super talented and it's great to see fans rallying in her corner, eager for her next step.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.