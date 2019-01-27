On Sunday, the United States Postal Service announced the largest price increase for stamps since 1991, according to The Hill. But why are stamp prices going up now, and which stamps does it effect?

The stamps affected by the increase are the "forever" stamps. The 5-cent increase was first proposed in October, USA Today reported. Regulators approved the price increase in November, according to The Hill. Now "forever" stamps will costs 55 cents, according to USA Today. In 1991, the price of a "forever stamp" increased from 25 cents to 29 cents — 16 percent.

The Hill reported that during the 2018 fiscal year, USPS had a net loss of $3.9 billion. "The Governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue," USPS wrote in a statement when the proposed price increase was first announced in October. "The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations."

Priority Mail flat rate mail — those iconic red, white, and blue boxes and envelopes — will also increase by 5.9 percent, according to USA Today. For example, a small flat rate box will now cost $7.90 as opposed to $7.20, according to a list from USPS.

More to come ...