On Wednesday, May 16, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she had welcomed her second child with John Legend. After a few days of fan speculation, Teigen named her baby Miles Theodore Stephens, which is a pretty traditional boy's name, but one that might have musical roots. On Sunday, the couple shared the first picture of their son on Instagram and revealed the baby's name. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” Teigen captioned the photo. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Before giving birth, Teigen opened up about the couple's difficulty choosing a name. In February, Teigen discussed the struggle during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. When the host asked if the couple had picked a name yet, Teigen admitted to still being unsure. "Boy names are really tough," she said. "I don't even know if he's going to have a middle name, because we can't even think of a first name." Later in the interview, Ellen suggested naming the baby "Urban Legend", while Teigen also joked about choosing Richard, or "Dick" Legend. Luckily, it seems the couple finally settled on a name, and luckily it's not one of these silly choices.

During the Ellen interview, Teigen revealed that the couple's first daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, was much easier to name. "It was a very beautiful night, really big, vivid red moon, and just gorgeous," Teigen told the talk show host. "I have this love for space and I think about space camp all the time, and my days at space camp as a youngster. And so I just thought Luna was perfect." The star hasn't let fans in on the meaning behind the name Miles Theodore, but it could be a tribute to influential jazz musician Miles Davis.

Neither star has spoken about the name's origins, but in January, Teigen hinted to People that the baby might have a musical name. "We love going the music route,” she said. “John loves looking at who he grew up with or people he grew up listening to." It seems like a pretty unmistakable sign that Miles Theodore Stephens was named for Miles Davis, but it might be some time before Legend or Teigen make a public comment.

In 2016, John Legend spoke with The Fader about the impact Davis' music had on him as a person and musician. "I listened to Kind Of Blue all the time when I was in college, especially when I was studying. It's just so well put together — the music, the melodies, and the arrangements are all very subtle," he told the publication. "I remember pretty much every moment and I can hum along to the whole record even now. It's all in my head, and any album I listened to that much has to make some impact on my own music." Legend is clearly a fan of the history-making jazz musician, but hasn't yet confirmed if there's any connection.

Fans might have to wait for the story behind the name, but the couple seem to be sharing plenty of baby details. On Wednesday, Teigen tweeted "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" with a baby bottle and smiley face emoji. She also joked that childbirth was easier the second time than when she gave birth to baby Luna, writing: "I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0".

When a fan asked if the baby resembled his sister Luna, Teigen confirmed that he had the same nose and revealed that he was born a few weeks early. She wrote: "Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love."