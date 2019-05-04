The Kentucky Derby favorite for 2019 is Game Winner, but only because the horse who was the most likely winner dropped out just a few days before the race. Why did Omaha Beach scratch the Kentucky Derby? The decision was ultimately made by Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Mandella, who has never won a Kentucky Derby, told the AP that Omaha Beach had a cough, and a veterinarian exam showed he had an entrapped epiglottis, which can make it hard for a horse to breathe and can affect exercise performance, according to Wag Labs. It can be corrected with a minor surgery, but will prevent Omaha from racing in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes as well as the Derby, according to CBS Sports.

"It’s been a devastating thing, but we have to do what’s right for the horse,” Mandella told the AP. “It’s such a disappointment, but we’ll fight again. We won’t be out a long time.”

Jockey Mike Smith, who won the Triple Crown in 2018 on Justify, told CBS Sports he was bummed to have to scratch, "but the horse is OK and we're going to be all right. The good news is it wasn't anything that is life-threatening."

With Omaha Beach out of Saturday's race, ABC7 noted that "no one horse commanded the attention." Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia's revisions to the line made Game Winner the new favorite, according to the AP. Game Winner is trained by Bob Baffert, whose trainees have won the Triple Crown twice. Baffert has even better chances at a win this year, too — he also trains Improbable and Roadster, the horses who are tied for the second choice betting spot at 5-1, according to CBS News.

