Spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of The OA Season 2. The OA is really taking Homer's name literally, because now, he's going to have to embark on a long Odyssey to find his way back to Prairie. When the show picks up, we learn that everyone in Hap's group of captives — including Hap himself — has successfully made it to a new dimension. And somehow, they all ended up in the same one. But why didn't Homer jump to this new OA dimension, too? Is he even still alive?

As Hap reveals to Prairie, he took Scott, Rachel, Renata, and Homer into a field and had them do the movements. Homer initially tried to run away, but changed his mind. "We'll get him on the other side," Rachel said, referring to Hap. In Season 2, Episode 2 we see this from Hap's perspective. When Hap woke up in the new dimension, he was leading a group therapy session with the others as his patients. Scott immediately attacked him — but he was stopped by a different version of Homer. This dimension's Homer is a third year resident working under Hap. They're cohorts, and maybe even friends. He trusts Hap implicitly.

However, Prairie recognizes this dimension from Homer's near death experience — what he saw when Hap temporarily drowned him. Certain elements of the "Treasure Island" facility line up with what he saw, like someone trying to grab him while he was hiding in the ceiling, and him trying to eat a sea anemone. This seems like the most likely explanation: this new dimension is connected to Homer's NDE. Maybe Homer is stuck in between the dimensions, or maybe he traveled not just through dimensional space, but through time... and is either hiding, or not there yet. With a show as mind-bending as The OA, you truly have to think outside the box in order to theorize about what could have happened.

Did they not do the movements right? What exactly is required? Prairie and BBA's "boys" did the movements at the end of Season 1, and only Prairie jumped. In Season 2, a bunch of robots do the moves in a circle around Hap, and he doesn't jump. There don't seem to be a well-established set of ground rules for inter-dimensional travel, other than a very specific set of dance movements and hissing sounds.

Homer's not the only one who doesn't "remember" life in another dimension. Scott definitely does, as does Prairie when she ultimately joins them. Rachel probably does, but is unable to verbally communicate in this dimension. Renata, on the other hand, does not. So she also didn't jump... or just doesn't want to engaged with them now that they've crossed over. However, Renata vomited when the others jumped, and Homer was passed out. The doctors that swarmed in claimed there was a carbon monoxide leak, providing the jumpers with a cover story and the audience with zero clues. Maybe it has to do with intention, implying that Renata and Homer's hearts weren't fully in it. Perhaps Homer was worried about leaving Prairie behind.

The Homer we know wants to destroy Hap, so it would be smart to pretend to be this dimension's Homer and be a spy on the inside for a bit. However, he never slips in front of Prairie, so something probably went wrong with his jump. We're just going to have to keep watching to find out.