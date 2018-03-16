As the first family of the United States, as well as a family that grew up in a world of celebrity and tabloid gossip, the Trumps face their lives being highly scrutinized. So when Donald Trump Jr. and his wife filed for divorce on Thursday and asked for "privacy," many saw the request as a bit ironic — especially because Trump Jr. has relished publicly jeering celebrity divorces in the past. A seven-year-old tweet from Trump Jr. that was re-shared a ton on Friday showed him doing just that.

In the Oct. 31, 2011 tweet, he reacts to Kim Kardashian's split from basketball player Kris Humphries. Kardashian filed for divorce just 72 days after their wedding. Trump Jr. apparently found that hilarious.

"Kim Kardishian [sic] is getting a divorce," he tweeted. "I can't believe I lost the office pool by betting the under on 3 weeks. Thought that was easy money!!!"

Like his father, Trump Jr. often uses Twitter these days to share blunt views, pick fights, and insult people. It seems he's been doing so for years. On Friday, many Twitter users ridiculed him for the Kardashian tweet as news spread of his divorce.

"So is it like a Trump thing to have a tweet for everything?" one person wrote.

"Show proper respect everybody," another joked about Trump's divorce, embedding the Kardashian tweet.

One user tweeted at President Donald Trump: "Too bad you didn't bet in the pool on @DonaldJTrumpJr divorce rumours @realDonaldTrump," they wrote. "Maybe you can still get in on the action." Yep, karma hurts.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa, who are both 40 years old, announced the end of their 12-year marriage on Thursday. The two live in New York City and have five children together, the oldest of whom is 10 while the youngest is 3.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," they wrote in a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple met in 2003 at a fashion show, where Trump Sr. made a point to ensure that they interacted. Vanessa — who was Vanessa Haydon at the time — was working as a model. The two married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, less than a year after the elder Trump married Melania Knauss there.

Two years later, the younger Trumps had their first child together, Kai Madison Trump. She was Trump Sr.'s first grandchild, and he told People that she was allowed to call him "anything but grandpa." The couple had their final child together in 2014.

It's unclear why the pair is getting divorced, though their lives have been undergoing some recent rough patches. Some of Trump Jr.'s activities are under federal investigation, including a meeting he had in June 2016 with Russians during his father's campaign for president. He went to the gathering intending to get information for smearing Hillary Clinton, but when the meeting came to light last year, he helped write a statement falsely claiming that its purpose had been to discuss the United States' policy around adopting Russian children.

Another recent jarring event in the couple's life occurred last month when they received a letter containing white powder. The envelope was addressed to Trump Jr. but sent to Vanessa's mother's apartment in New York City and opened by her daughter. Vanessa and her mother were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but the powder turned out to be cornstarch — not a harmful substance like anthrax, which has sometimes been sent through the mail in acts of bioterrorism and can be lethal.

Chelsea Clinton, who had to deal with intense media attention upon her and her family as a kid, tweeted words of support for the children of Donald Jr. and Vanessa on Thursday. "Please respect the privacy of President Trump’s grandchildren," she wrote. "They're kids and deserve to not be your clickbait."