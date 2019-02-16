After the government shutdown was finally called off and the government recently funded through September, Americans can finally turn their attention to their taxes. But as more Americans begin filing their returns with the Internal Revenue Service, the question of "why is my tax refund lower this year" has been dominating social media and headlines.

First off, know you're not alone — and tax refunds have been declining. The IRS released statistics comparing the beginning of February 2018 and February 2019: The average tax refund went down more than 8 percent. In February 2018, the IRS reported that the average refund was $2,035 compared to February 2019's average refund of $1,865.

This decline only continued into the second week of February. When comparing statistics for the second weeks of February 2018 and 2019, the average tax refund was down 8.7 percent, according to the IRS.

This is the first tax season under the Republican tax overhaul passed in 2017.

NPR reported on Thursday that one of the reasons tax refunds have been smaller is because of "reduced withholding," leading to bigger paychecks throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department said the lower tax refunds are actually a positive thing for Americans, according to CNN:

Most people are seeing the benefits of the tax cut in larger paychecks throughout the year, instead of tax refunds that are the result of people overpaying the government. Smaller refunds mean that people are withholding appropriately based on their tax liability, which is positive news for taxpayers.

More to come ...