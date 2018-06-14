It seems like the Trump family has fallen into legal trouble — again. The New York attorney general sued President Trump and his three eldest children on Thursday, citing misuse of their personal foundation and "persistently illegal conduct." Attorney general Barbara Underwood is calling for the Donald J. Trump foundation to completely dissolve and for their remaining funds to go to other charities.

New York State began examining the Trump Foundation after a Washington Post investigation revealed that the biggest beneficiary of the foundation was Trump himself. In the suit, Underwood alleges that Trump has used the organization to decorate one of his golf clubs and even fund one of his 2016 campaign events.

"The Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality,” Underwood wrote in the statement. She said that the group has repeatedly violated laws related to tax-exempt organizations and that, most importantly, their money is supposed to serve public good, not benefit their founders.

Trump has already been forced to pay $330,000 in reimbursements and penalty taxes related to the foundation since 2016. Underwood goes even further and asks that Trump be forced to pay at least $2.8 million in restitution payments.