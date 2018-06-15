President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is headed to... jail. A federal judge revoked Paul Manafort's bail Friday, ordering him to await the start of his trial from behind bars. But why is Manafort going to jail just now? The order comes shortly after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering, and the judge ruled that he violated the conditions of his release on house arrest.

"I have struggled with this decision," Vox reported Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in court Friday, adding that she'd been unable to see how she could allow Manafort to remain released on bail in a way that would fully prevent potential witness tampering. "This is not middle school, I can't take his cell phone."

Jackson went on to say she "cannot turn a blind eye" to the fact Manafort had "abused the trust" the court had placed in him, CNBC reported. She added that while there was "no evidence" that Manafort posed "even a threat of harm to any person," prosecutors' charges of witness tampering essentially represented "harm to the administration of justice" and "to the integrity of the system."

According to CNBC, Manafort was taken directly from the court room to jail following Jackson's ruling.

More to come...