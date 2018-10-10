All around the world Royal enthusiasts are dusting off their wedding hats as they prepare to celebrate the upcoming Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The nuptials are due to take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday 12th October, but why is Princess Eugenie getting married on a Friday? Well, despite there being no official rule which states that Royal couples must be married on a weekday, it is common practice to do so.

With the exception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding earlier in the year, which broke the unofficial protocol by taking place on a Saturday, previous Royal ceremonies including the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Princess Diana, took place on a Friday and Wednesday, respectively.

Although a less high-profile event in comparison to the previous Royal wedding event in May, which attracted an estimated 18 million viewers in the UK, according to the Express, Princess Eugenie's wedding will still include some of the same elements. Similar to Prince Harry and Markle, the bride-to-be will embark on a carriage procession through Windsor following the lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel, although the turnout and route are predicted to be much smaller.

The Royal nuptials are due to start at 11 a.m. on Friday Oct. 12 at the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. After completing the traditional carriage ride through the town, in which the married couple will presumably pass by the onlooking members of the world's media and public, the guests and newly married pair will enjoy a lunch hosted by none other than the Queen herself. The long day of celebration will then transition into the evening with a nighttime reception at the York Family residence, known as Royal Lodge.

However the party doesn't end there, because Princess Eugenie's wedding celebrations are scheduled to span over two-days. Bentleys Entertainment, a high profile party planning company, will host a second day of partying at the Royal Lodge, reports the Express. Apart from the ceremony itself, the exact timings for each event surrounding the big day are yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, however it is believed the schedule will closely follow that of Prince Harry's special day.

Across social media fans of the Royal family appear to be as enthusiastic as ever about the marriage of Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank.

And if you're equally as excited to be a spectator of this latest royal outing, you can easily do so from the comfort of your living room. ITV will be headlining the television coverage with a full broadcast of the entire service, which will be hosted by This Morning duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. The special broadcast will begin at 9.25 a.m. and conclude at around 12.30 p.m. In a statement, ITV said: "This Morning At The Royal Wedding will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at St. George's Chapel, with Eamonn and Ruth joined by guests, commentators and experts for this specially extended programme."

The BBC, which usually covers royal events, this time opted out of providing full live coverage, and will instead air highlights of the wedding later in the day. It is thought the broadcaster came to this decision due to concerns that the event would not attract significant viewership. One source told the Mail on Sunday: "From the outset the instruction from the very top was that Eugenie’s wedding must be televised. The BBC was approached because they have a special relationship with Buckingham Palace and a formula that works. But they turned it down because they don’t think enough people will tune in and that there isn’t enough support for the Yorks."

Either way, there are plenty of ways for well wishers of the happy couple to enjoy this glorious royal spectacle, and I for one cannot wait to do so.