"It was just a simple connection," Kim Kardashian said about her decision to get involved in advocating for clemency in the case of a 63-year-old Alabama woman. On Thursday, Kardashian opened up about meeting with President Trump to Mic, saying she was "hopeful" that he heard her goals for prison reform and that they would eventually come to fruition.

Kardashian visited the White House on Wednesday and had a sit-down with the president concerning the plight of Alice Marie Johnson. She was convicted of drug trafficking in 1996 and has since spent over 20 years in federal prison with no chance of parole. As a first-time, nonviolent offender with immaculate behavior records during her decades-long imprisonment, Johnson had hoped to be released by President Obama. But she was not one of the 231 who received clemency from the 44th POTUS.

When Mic News asked Kardashian why she had first gotten involved in Johnson's case, the reality TV star said she'd seen Johnson's story online and felt compelled to help her. “I don’t have a personal experience with prison myself, but I believe in family, and her family was torn apart by choices that she made 21 and a half years ago," Kardashian said.

Kardashian also praised the efforts of Jared Kushner in pushing for prison reform. "The president seems to have a passion for everything that Jared [Kushner] has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward," Kardashian told Mic News.

Kushner, who aside from his role as son-in-law is also a top presidential adviser, has been behind efforts to make some dent in passing prison reform. According to New York Magazine, Kushner's efforts have been aimed at the operations side of prisons, as well as prisoner release policies. The magazine notes that Kushner's father, Charles, spent time behind bars for illegal political campaign contributions, tax evasions, and witness tampering. Kushner Sr. was imprisoned in Alabama, a connection perhaps not lost on Trump's son-in-law when considering Johnson's case.

More to come...