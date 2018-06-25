At a rally on Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters urged Americans to confront Trump administration officials whenever they are out in public. Her impassioned call for on-the-ground protest comes just days after several Trump officials were publicly shamed for working for the president.

"I have no sympathy for these people that are in this administration who know it is wrong what they're doing on so many fronts but they tend to not want to confront this president," Waters said at a Los Angeles rally on Saturday, according to The Hill.

Waters explicitly instructed Trump opponents to directly confront members of the administration wherever they are, encouraging them to "get out and create a crowd."

"You push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said. She continued:

For these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him they're not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they're not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they're not going to be able to shop at a department store, the people are going to turn on them, they're going to protest, they're going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they're going to tell the president 'no I can't hang with you, this is wrong this is unconscionable and we can't keep doing this to children.

