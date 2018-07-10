Our muggle political system seems just as troubled as the Ministry of Magic was during the Second Wizarding War. And now Professor Snape has called Brett Kavanaugh "Lord Voldemort." That insult of Trump's nominee to fill Kennedy's seat on the Supreme Court is extreme, but Snape has evidence to back it up.

No, J.K. Rowling has not started writing another Harry Potter, nor has Alan Rickman spoken out on Trump's SCOTUS nominee from beyond the grave. A law professor at American University named Bill Snape gave an interview to BuzzFeed News. This Snape, who is a Center for Biological Diversity senior counsel and not Hogwarts' potions professor, is the Professor Snape in question.

"He is pretty consistently anti-environment on every front," Professor Snape told BuzzFeed News. "I call him Lord Voldemort."

Kavanaugh, the 53-year-old US Court of Appeals judge for the DC Circuit these past years was nominated by Trump on Monday. He's considered a right-wing judge generally, but activists and academics, like Professor Snape, argue that he's particularly bad on the environment. Regulations of pollution and climate could be at risk.

The Natural Resources Defense Council president Reah Suh laid out online just how high the stakes are. "The next justice will cast pivotal votes on the kind of world we leave to our children," Suh said in a statement. "These decisions will impact our daily lives for generations to come, and the stakes could not be higher — for our families, our communities and our country."

Entrusting that to a "Lord Voldemort" would be a hard sell to the average American. Whether the Senate agrees is another story.

More to come ...