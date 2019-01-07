A Saudi teenager who said she fled her family out of fear for her life has reportedly been granted temporary admission into Thailand after a highly-publicized two-day standoff at a Suvarnabhumi Airport hotel in Bangkok. Immigration authorities said Monday that they would allow Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun to stay in Thailand under the protection of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"Thailand is a land of smiles," The New York Times reported Thai Immigration Chief Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn said. "We will not send someone back to die. We will take care of her as best as we can." According to Surachate, Alqunun ended her hotel standoff on Monday and left Suvarnabhumi Airport with UNHCR representatives. Officials will reportedly have 10 days to process Alqunun's asylum request and find a country willing to host her, The New York Times reported Surachate said.

In a statement issued Monday, UNHCR said that Thai authorities had granted them access to Alqunun in order to assess "her need for international refugee protection," but did not confirm that Alqunun had left Bangkok's main international airport or been granted permission to temporarily remain in the country. "For reasons of confidentiality and protection, we will not be in a position to comment on the details of the meeting," the agency said after meeting with Alqunun.

However, Thai immigration authorities also told the Associated Press that Alqunun's father was expected to arrive in the country Monday. Surachate told the news outlet they would see if Alqunun would want to return to Saudi Arabia with him.

On Twitter, Alqunun tweeted that she was "worried and scared" to hear of her father's arrival. The 18-year-old Saudi woman had been stopped while attempting to flee from her family while on vacation in Kuwait. Alqunun has said she was attempting to travel to Australia, where she planned to seek asylum, when she was stopped in Bangkok and had her passport taken from her.

More to come...