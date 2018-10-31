Early voting is on fire this election season. People across the country have been showing up to exercise their democratic right ahead of schedule, getting their "I Voted" sticker a whole week early. If you're in one of 37 states with early voting, you can, too — sticker and all. If you're still not convinced, here's why you should vote early in the 2018 midterms.

Reports show that the early vote turnout is way up in several key states. Places like Georgia, Texas, and Florida have seen more voters cast their ballots a week out from Election Day than during the entire early vote in 2014 — and the trend could prove true across the nation. This potentially would raise voter participation to the highest levels for a midterm election year since the 1960s.

Interestingly, though, the ballots don't necessarily represent a blue wave — at least not yet. In Florida, more Republicans have voted early than Democrats. Though not a huge margin, it underlines the fact that the election has not been won yet by either side. Younger voters, in particular, are so far outnumbered by older voters. So, if you're thinking early voting might be for you — and your state gives you the option — read on and give it a shot.

1) Get It Over With When you've sent off your ballot, or voted early in person, you can breathe a sigh of relief knowing you did your part.

2) Shorter Lines There's no guarantee that there will be no lines when you go, but reports suggest that they tend to be short at most early voting locations — and if they're not, you can go back when it's convenient. On Election Day, you don't have a backup. Call ahead if you want to ensure little or no wait.

3) Life Happens Politicians talk about making a plan to vote on Election Day. Statistically, that makes you more likely to follow through as a voter. Knowing where, when, and how you'll get there are all key. But life still happens! In case you come down with the flu, a loved one is sick, or your car breaks down, make sure there's time for a plan B. Voting early protects you from life's unfortunate possibilities.

5) Because They Don't Want You To If the personal benefits don't convince you, consider the act as a protest. Early voting has come under attack by politicians in recent years, and in some states hours have been cut drastically. Your early vote shows why early voting matters for those who can't vote any other time.

6) Taylor Swift taylorswift on Instagram Not only did Taylor Swift endorse a Democrat this campaign cycle, she loves early voting. "Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: ✨EARLY VOTING✨," she wrote on Instagram. "It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6."

7) It Helps Your Favorite Candidate's Campaign If you, like Swift, have a favorite candidate who is running for statewide office, odds are their staff are tracking whether or not you've voted. That's more work for them, because they're going to keep trying to mobilize you and get you to the polls.. If you have voted, then you're one less person that they need to call on Election Day to motivate to heading to the polls.

8) Peace & Quiet The second thing to consider about voting early is that the campaigns should stop calling and knocking on your door. You've already voted, so there's nothing more they can do.

9) Polling Places Are Tricky There's lots of tools that make looking up your polling place really easy. But, early voting sites in many states accept voters from a wider area, and they might be easier for you to find, like in a county court house — especially if your old polling place has closed. Look up where the closest early voting location is here.

10) Voter ID Laws Many voter ID laws are new — not just the North Dakota address requirement. So, just in case you don't have the right form of identification, go try and vote now so that you can get your paperwork resolved by Election Day if you need to.