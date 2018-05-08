The Met Gala has been one of fashion's biggest nights for 70 years now, but this year might be one of their most controversial themes yet — and Taylor Swift missed the 2018 Met Gala and couldn't join in on the fun. Entitled "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," this year's exhibit pays homage to the entwined relationship between Christianity and fashion and how the two influence each other — sometimes respectfully and sometimes controversially.

While it has the potential to be a tricky theme, the exhibit has received the official stamp of approval from the Vatican, and will feature 50 garments and accessories on loan from the Vatican itself.

Andrew Bolton, the head curator for the exhibit, told the New York Times that they knew that it could be controversial for conservatives or practicing Christians, which is why they consulted with varying Catholic groups, including Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, the archbishop of New York, to make sure that it was thoughtfully done.

Greg Burke, the director of the Holy See press office, also pointed out that the Roman Catholic Church has been creating beautiful works of art for centuries now, whether that was through paintings or architecture, and their fashion is another way to appreciate the religion. "This is another way of sharing some of that beauty that rarely gets seen,” he explained.

While the exhibit was thoughtfully pieced together, there was no telling what the A-listers would show up in on the red carpet, and now we'll never know how Swift would have interpreted it.

The reason why Swift wasn't at the Met Gala was because she begins her Reputation stadium tour literally tomorrow, appearing in Glendale, AZ on Tuesday, May 8. Since she's performing a show tomorrow, she couldn't spend an exhausting evening of drinking and dancing, which makes sense,

Basically, work got in the way. But to tide you over, below are some of Swift's past gala interpretations. Enjoy!

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since also Swift skipped 2017's gala, we have to flash all the way back to 2016's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," which Swift helped co-chair. An exploration of the blurring of the lines between handmade haute couture and machine-made prêt-a-porter pieces — as well as the new technology used to make these outfits — many people interpreted the theme as "futuristic." Including the co-chair. Stepping out in a space-age-like Louis Vuitton mini dress with side cut-outs, she completed the look with knee-high lace-up stilettos.

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2014, the Met exhibited "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," honoring the designer who is often considered to be America's first couturier. He was best known for his '40s and '50s designs, where he had a penchant for sculpted, intricate, math-heavy looks. He basically defined mid-century glamour with his silhouettes. In honor of him, Swift wore a feminine, pink Oscar de la Renta ball gown with a sculpted bow train. Channeling an Old Hollywood siren, she definitely did the theme proud.

2013: PUNK: Chaos to Couture Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Met's 2013 exhibit, "PUNK: Chaos to Couture," examined punk's influence on high fashion throughout the decades, and celebrities showed up to the red carpet wearing their edgiest pieces. Swift found an interesting interpretation of the theme, skipping the tartan and safety pins and instead donning a J. Mendel dress with strategic paneling, spiderweb-like lace cut outs that ran suggestively across her chest and down the length of the sides of her body, and a jewel-encrusted neckline.