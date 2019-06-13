If you've not heard of them yet, this could be the calm before the storm. Soon enough, you'll be hearing about Blackpink from just about everyone you meet, as they're played on repeat on the radio, your friends won't stop talking about them, and they become an answer on quiz shows everywhere. If you're not already a fan, do yourself a favour and get acquainted with the South Korean girl group early on, so you can ride their hype train with them. The best place to start is by asking: will Blackpink tour the UK in 2019?

After playing their first show at the Wembley SSE Arena on May 22, the group promised their extra eager fans that they'd soon return, as The Sun reported. That wildly successful Wembley show was only a quick pit stop within their huge global tour, which began in Seoul on November 10, 2018, and will stretch into 2020. Since the group will be kept busy with concerts in Japan until Feb 22, 2020, it's probably safe to assume that the very earliest they'd make it back to the UK is Spring 2020, but I've checked in with one of their reps just to make sure.

I'm hoping that the group will make a couple of UK festival appearances next year, which would be new, exciting ground for Blackpink. Mark my words: these ladies could very well headline Glastonbury one day. But until then, my prediction is that they'll do an arena tour of the UK sometime in 2020 or 2021. Since they've only ever played two shows in the UK, according to Setlist.FM, there's still plenty of the UK left for the group to mark their territory.

While I hope that these ladies get a good amount of rest after their ginormous world tour, I'm also looking forward to seeing some of their new material live. After releasing their debut album BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA in 2018, they came out with their KILL THIS LOVE EP (yes, they're really into capital letters) on April 5, right before they became the first K-POP girl group to ever perform at Coachella, according to Pitchfork.

They've since cultivated a very dedicated UK following, and it might well have been their impossibly catchy single "DDU-DU DDU-DU," which really did it for them. According to Manchester Evening News, it broke records, as its music video amassed 730 million views — as of writing it's 834 million — making it the most watched K-Pop music video of all time.

The group also formed a British alliance when they teamed up with Dua Lipa for a track on the "New Rules" singer's complete edition of her debut album. Called Kiss and Make Up, the song's a summery bop which proved that Blackpink can really stand up against some of the world's biggest musicians. So, whenever the group do end up making their UK return, you'll want to get a ticket any way possible. You may just be watching history here.