After stealing the world's hearts with her debut album last year, Camila Cabello announced earlier this month that she's releasing a second album, Romance. While the singer hasn't revealed a launch date for the record, she's already dropped three singles that have been met with huge praise. So will Camila Cabello tour the UK in 2020? Because this is one singer that you need to see live. Trust me.

Since Romance has yet to grace the industry, it doesn't seem that Cabello has dates lined up for any tour, including in the UK. The only show she currently has listed on her site is a performance at the B96 Jingle Bash in Rosemont, Illinois, this December. A UK rep for the singer tells Bustle that there's currently no info on any British shows next year, and her American rep has yet to get back to me. I'll let you know if they do.

It seems that the early promotion for Romance is primarily focused on appearances at festivals, awards and TV shows. Cabello performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend, and last month she and Shawn Mendes blessed the world with a sultry duet of 'Señorita' at the MTV VMA's. She will also be performing on Saturday Night Live for the first time on Oct. 12, which may signify a possible release date for Romance as is usually the case for music appearances on SNL.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whatever the case may be, Romance is a very personal record for Cabello. Attached to a press statement for the singles "Liar" and "Shameless," Cabello explained how these songs are a snapshot of recent events in her life. "These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple of years and the stories I've accumulated," she explained. "I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love."

Speaking of which, the singer seemed to address the ongoing rumours that she and Mendes are in a relationship during a recent interview with Elle magazine. When asked if the "secrecy" of their relationship "created more buzz," Cabello responded: "I don't know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live."

ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube

She continued: "I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."

Cabello then spoke about how she loves working with Mendes, but never says specifically whether they are actually dating or not. And to be honest, she shouldn't have to. It's between Cabello and her partner, and no one else — and all these rumours and misconceptions are something she rightfully doesn't care about.

"I think I have a better, wiser perspective on things because I am older and I understand myself a lot more," the singer said. "I feel far more grown-up. Growing up! It's an adventure."