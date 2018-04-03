In news that shocked the masses, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation on April 2. If you're at all a fan of the couple, you might be wondering: Will Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan get back together? You shouldn't exactly hold out hope for the pair's reunion, though.

Based on the couple's joint statement, it doesn't seem as though they'll get back together anytime soon. In their message, they shared that they've had a wonderful journey together as a couple, but that it's time for that journey to come to an end. It doesn't sound like there's any bad blood in the split, just that the two of them grew apart but will remain "best friends" and dedicated co-parents rather than a couple. So, it seems as though, at least right now, Dewan and Tatum are not focused on any kind of romantic relationship between them.

However, it really is anyone's guess as to whether the two would reunite sometime in the future. While the possibility that they could get back together wasn't commented on in their statement, it also wasn't ruled out, and they did say that they're taking "some space." Still, the only two who know for sure whether they'd get back together are Tatum and Dewan themselves.

As previously stated, Tatum and Dewan announced that they were separating on April 2, after almost nine years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement in which they revealed the news to their fans. They said that they still loved each other and that there wasn't anything "salacious" that led to the split. The pair wrote, "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." Dewan and Tatum ended their statement by saying that they will always be a family and are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter, Everly.

While this news likely surprised many of the couple's fans, reportedly, the pair have been in the process of separating for some time now, according to People. Sources told the publication that Tatum had not been living in the family home for months at the time of the couple's April 2 statement. One source related that, "This [split] has been a long time coming." They went on to say, "Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two actors originally met during a 2005 audition for their hit movie Step Up, which Dewan highlighted on her YouTube account just this year while promoting Step Up High Water. Of course, the two went on to star in the film and soon started up a relationship. In 2009, they got married at the Church Estate Vineyards in the presence of family and celeb pals Emmanuelle Chriqui and Haylie Duff, per Us Weekly.

In May 2013, the couple welcomed their daughter, Everly, in London, which was where Tatum had been filming Jupiter Ascending, per Us Weekly. Dewan and Tatum have always been hands-on parents, if their social media accounts are any indication. On March 18, Tatum posted a photo of the couple with some fun face paint, courtesy of their daughter aka the "little tyrant fairy artist."

Before this separation news, Dewan and Tatum had seemingly been going strong, at least in the eyes of their many fans. Based on the couple's joint statement, they won't be commenting any further on their separation news or relationship status anytime in the near future. So, it really is anyone's guess as to whether there could be a romantic reunion in the cards for Tatum and Dewan.