Mila Kolomeitseva accomplished a major first by being the first ever female chef on Below Deck. But given her recent comments and actions, it's looking like Mila will get fired from Below Deck Mediterranean soon. There are just way too many glaring reasons for Captain Sandy to send her packing back home.

It not just that she put steaks in the microwave after licking them, made a baking soda-flavored cake, and actually managed to make nachos look unappetizing, either. On the June 10 episode of the show, Mila made some homophobic comments during the first night out with the crew. First, she said that she assumed that deckhand Travis Michalzik was gay because his nose is pierced, which makes absolutely no sense. But then she doubled down on her views. "I don't want to see a man kissing a man in front of me," the chef said.

No, she wasn't misunderstood. Mila elaborated, "In your home, you guys can do whatever you want. I don't want my son to be growing up and seeing two men kissing each other and thinking this is normal because this is not f*cking normal!"

No one could blame Travis for then telling Mila to stay away from him. Captain Sandy will definitely let her go once she hears, right?

Bravo on YouTube

Of course, the cast cannot discuss what happened before the new episodes air. However, there have been rumors that Below Deck and Below Deck Med alum Chef Ben Robinson swoops in to save the crew mid-season. It's true! Ben was spotted having dinner with Captain Sandy's whole crew, minus Chef Mila, in a photo that has been circulating around the internet. Is that because he took over as the chef on the Sirocco?

Below Deck Med cast members Hannah Ferrier and Colin Macy-O'Toole weighed in on the Ben replacement rumors during an appearance on the It's Bravo Bitch! podcast. Hannah brushed off the speculation by explaining that Ben was merely in Monaco at the same time and that she thought "he’d like to meet the crew." Colin added, "So he just reached out and wanted to have dinner with us to get to know everybody." Did he want to get to know them before he decided to do another season of the show? Now that would make sense.

Even if Ben doesn't join the cast it still doesn't mean that Mila lasted the entire charter season. Nevertheless, there's another piece of evidence to support the Ben replacement theory. Ben posted a photo wearing THE SAME SHIRT that the Sirocco crew members wear. Lala Late shared a screen shot from the Instagram Live video on June 6.

Why would he have that shirt if he has never cooked on that boat before? Below Deck Med filmed on a different boat during Season 1, and it's not exactly the kind of shirt everyone has lying around in their t-shirt drawers.

As far as gathering clues from Mila herself, it's hard to find any. She's the only cast member who doesn't have social media information listed on her cast profile. She might not have social media or she just wants nothing to do with the show if she was fired.

In all, it's not certain that Chef Mila gets fired, but it would truly be a miracle if she manages to get it together and redeem herself with the crew. A baking soda cake and tacos from a box are one thing — but hate has no place on the high seas.