Do you have an insatiable thirst for the crack of a willow wood bat? Do you love seeing a nervous batsman looking at a minefield? If so, then you've got Cricket Fever, which also happens to be the name of Netflix's new docuseries. Marathoning its eight episode should be enough to ward off the symptoms of this sports-obsessed illness, but could lead to a hankering for Cricket Fever Season 2. Unfortunately, you'll have to find another course of treatment for the foreseeable future, as a second season has not yet been announced. But there's plenty of reasons to believe there will be a demand for more, and hopefully, Netflix will listen.

Though cricket isn't very popular in America, it's widely known internationally, and has become especially big in India. Cricket Fever follows the Mumbai Indians, who play in the country's premier league, during their 2018 season — fresh off of their 2017 IPL championship. Whether you're a cricket superfan or you're looking to learn about a sport that you only have a passing familiarity with, Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians is the perfect starting point for the docuseries. But the way the title is phrased makes it seem like there could be future seasons of Cricket Fever that explore other international cricket teams, such as in England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, or any other of the many countries with big cricket followings. With that format, the show could go well beyond a second season, and offer a really in-depth look at a subject that's rarely covered — at least from this angle — on TV.

There are eight teams in the India Premier League alone, including the Delhi Capitals, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in addition to the Mumbai Indians. Beyond that league is India's national team, as well as other national teams across the globe. The England And Wales Cricket Board alone has teams in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Somerset, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, and several other shires. Cricket may have escaped the fancy of America, but it's clear that outside of the U.S., several countries are dealing with widespread cases of Cricket Fever.

As Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians is an Indian production, it is likely that the series would stay in India and provide a look at different aspects of the country's cricket culture. The eight episodes of the show's first season provide a fairly comprehensive look at the Mumbai Indians and the Indian Premier League, but that doesn't mean there aren't other aspects of the sport worth covering. From the fans who attend the events to the administrators who put those events together, a lot of money and effort goes into the IPL. In 2017, financial advisory firm Duff & Phelps reported that the value of the IPL rose to $5.3 billion dollars in 2017 from $4.2 billion the year before.

With that much money going around, it's no wonder that so many people have Cricket Fever — and hopefully for fans of the new show, Netflix does now, too.