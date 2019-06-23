The second season of Deep State wraps up this week, and surely, it has a twist or two in store. So depending on where the show leaves things, fans may be pretty eager for Deep State to return for Season 3 and resolve any potential cliffhangers or big questions. Unfortunately, neither Epix, which airs the show in the United States, or UK network Fox have shared any news about what's next (if anything) for the series, and we may not know for quite some time. The way television works these days, Deep State Season 3 could happen next summer, not at all, or in two years! (Though Deep State has pretty reliably arrived in the spring for the last two years, so if it gets the green-light, that's likely when to expect it back).

If you're looking for similar shows to watch while you wait for news, there's always Bodyguard, Homeland, Quantico, The Americans, and The Night Manager. Some of the Deep State cast members have also already started working on new shows and films, which doesn't bode super well for the future of the show, but certainly doesn't mean Season 3 is a no-go. Besides, it gives fans something to look forward to until a renewal (or cancellation) is made official. Here's what everyone is up to in the coming months.

Mark Strong

Sure, he wasn't in Season 2 – but he could potentially be in Season 3. Will he return to the Kingsman franchise in the the announced prequel? One can only hope, but until then you'll be able to see Strong in John Michael McDonagh's The Forgiven, and the upcoming Sam Mendes World War I film 1917 (that has one heck of an all-star cast), as well as hear him voice a character in the Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Joe Dempsie

The former Game of Thrones and Skins (and now Deep State) actor is set to star in National Geographic's The Right Stuff as astronaut Gordon Cooper, alongside Jamie McDorman, Patrick J. Adams, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock, and Michael Trotter. They make up the Mercury Seven, a group of NASA test pilots whose stories have previously been told in First Man and The Astronaut Wives Club.

Alistair Petrie

He'll reprise his role as Mr. Groff in Netflix's 2019 breakout Sex Education when it returns for Season 2 in 2020.

Kae Alexander

After joining Deep State in Season 2, Alexander is going on to appear in the Maleficent sequel, as well as Rachel Hiron's romantic comedy A Guide To Second Date Sex.

Rachel Shelley

Shelley will next star in director Natalie Kennedy's debut feature film Blank, a science fiction thriller.

Walton Goggins

As one of those actors who is kind of always in everything, it's fitting that Goggins is in the film Words on Bathroom Walls and not one, not two, but three upcoming TV series: The Unicorn, The Righteous Gemstones, and Invincible.

Finally Cara Bossom, the youngest member of the cast, is in Marjane Satrapi's upcoming Marie Curie biopic, Radioactive, which stars Rosamund Pike. Yet to have new projects announced are Deep State stars Karima McAdams and Anastasia Griffith. But much like news about more Deep State, it's only a matter of time.