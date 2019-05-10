If fans were worried about Meredith's fate following her insurance fraud on Grey's Anatomy, they now need to worry about someone else instead. DeLuca could go to jail on Grey's Anatomy because he's trying to take the fall for Meredith. During Thursday's May 9 episode, the hospital's insurance company visited to meet with Bailey and Catherine Fox. They had discovered that one of Meredith's patients had been operated on under Meredith's daughter's name in order to provide better insurance to the patient. Bailey brought DeLuca in to the meeting to question him about the case, and he ended up falling on the sword.

Meredith actually acted alone when she put her daughter Ellis down on the insurance form. She was operating on a little girl who was in America under asylum and who didn't have insurance. Meredith didn't even stop to explore other options — she was likely acting emotionally because of how much the girl reminded her of Ellis. Meredith realized how her daughter had great healthcare simply because of the life she was born into, while this other little girl didn't simply because she'd been born in another country and had to flee it. So she acted in the only way she could think of in the moment. Now, DeLuca is paying for her act of humanity.

