Watching Debra Newell and John Meehan's relationship unfold in Bravo's scripted series, Dirty John, has been equal parts compelling and downright terrifying. Viewers will have to tune in for Sunday night's finale to see how it all plays out, but now that Season 1 is coming to a close, many fans out there may find themselves wondering if this will truly be the end of this story and this series as a whole. Will Dirty John return for Season 2 or was this project meant to be a standalone entity? As it turns out, there's both good and bad news on that front.

The good news is that when Dirty John was picked up by Bravo back in January 2018, the show — which is based on Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard's true crime podcast — was given a two season, straight-to-series order, as reported by Deadline. That means a second season will definitely happen at some point in the future. However, the potentially bad news is that it remains unclear exactly whether or not the future installment will be in any way connected to the first season. While Season 1 focused on the rise and fall of Newell and Meehan's complicated romance, Deadline reported that "Season two will be a different and self-contained story, with details to come at a later date."

Taking that into consideration, it's looking more and more likely that this "different and self-contained story" could mean that Season 2 will focus on a new set of characters entirely. Further evidence of this can be found during an interview Connie Britton, who plays Newell, had with The Wrap back in November.

When asked to shed some light on Season 2 and whether or not she'd be involved in any way, Britton confirmed that while she doesn't know a lot of details about the next season, she knows it will serve as its own entity. "I actually haven’t even really had a conversation about that," she stated to the outlet. "But that is going to be completely different story." Add that to the fact that the show has been classified as an anthology series and it seems pretty obvious that while the show will continue on, the characters and overall plot will be completely different. And if you're familiar with how the podcast ends, that actually makes a lot of sense.

However, if you're still looking to learn more about Meehan's life of crime and conning, you're in luck. Along with Dirty John's two-season pick-up, Oxygen also ordered a companion unscripted series exploring Meehan's "real-life crimes" from those he manipulated and harassed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The number of episodes and a specific premiere date have yet to be revealed at this time, but that's all bound to come out of the woodwork eventually.

So if you love this particular season of Dirty John and want to learn more about Meehan's backstory, then take comfort in knowing that Season 1 doesn't need to be the end of your journey.