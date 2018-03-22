Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding is the hottest event of the year, and it's likely that the special day will include some pretty famous faces. But, will Ellie Goulding be at Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding? According to The Sun, the singer, who is described as one of the prince's "flames" in the article, reportedly got an invite. (Bustle reached out to an agent for Goulding for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

The Sun noted that the two have remained "good friends" ever since they started hanging out (possibly in 2014, when the above photo was taken). A source told The Sun that the singer is attending in order to support her friend and has no plans to perform any of her hits during the event. Goulding did perform at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding and performed a version of Elton John's "Your Song," per People.

But, she's supposedly just a guest this time around, as the article noted. The source told the publication, "She has no plans to perform this time but just wants to celebrate her friend's marriage. Princess Eugenie is a close friend so she'll fit right in."

The Daily Mail also reported that Harry and Goulding were an item at one point and supposedly kissed at a party in 2016 after "texting back and forth for two years." However, a romantic relationship between the two has never been confirmed by either party.

The news that Goulding is reportedly attending the royal wedding has followed previous reports that some of Harry's exes may show up at the event. The Daily Mail reported on Feb. 23 that two of the prince's exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, would supposedly be at the wedding.

According to a source who spoke with the publication, there wasn't any bad blood with either breakup. The source, who was described as being a "pal" of Harry's, said, "Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there." They continued, "He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind."

If you follow the royals, you'll probably notice that this whole inviting an ex to the wedding thing is kind of a trend. Both Prince Charles (to his wedding to Princess Diana) and Prince William invited some of their exes to their weddings. Charles even invited his then-ex and now current wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles to his first wedding, which was a bit of a scandal at the time, as E! News notes. So, if Davy and Bonas do show up, it wouldn't be too out of the norm... at least for the royals.

All of the wedding attendees, whether Harry's former flames get to count themselves in that camp or not, are in for a delight with the very special invitations that Harry and Markle recently sent out. The official Kensington Palace Twitter account released details about the couple's wedding invitations. According to the Twitter account, the invites were sent out as of March 22 and they followed royal tradition with who they enlisted to craft them.

Kensington Palace went on to note that they enlisted the printing company, Barnard and Westwood for Harry and Markle's wedding invitations. They even gave their followers some insight into the cool process called die stamping. All of the spectacular invitations were crafted by Lottie Small, who completed an apprenticeship at Barnard and Westwood. Honestly, the process that went into making Harry and Markle's wedding invites is pretty amazing.

Royal watchers won't know for sure which former flames and acquaintances of Harry's received these magnificent invitations, and will subsequently attend the wedding, until the special day arrives on May 19.