A unique blend of Back to the Future and The Last Starfighter, Hulu's Future Man returns for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 11. The show's premise is every gamer's dream, following a lowly Kronish Laboratories janitor named Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson), whose favorite video game, Biotic Wars, comes to life. Its two main characters, Wolf (Derek Wilson) and Tiger (Eliza Coupe), recruit him to help save humanity from the Biotics. Because the comedy drops all at once, it won't be long before you're wondering if (and when) Future Man will return for Season 3. Unfortunately, it's not quite clear at the moment.

As a quick refresher, Season 1 followed Josh, Tiger, and Wolf as they traveled back and forth through time, making 69 jokes and trying to prevent Dr. Kronish (Keith David) from finding a cure for herpes. In the series finale, however, Kronish died, and most of the storylines seemed pretty tied up. Enter Future Man Season 2, which proves that they did not, in fact, succeed in saving the world.

Hulu on YouTube

While the trio thought they'd thwarted the apocalypse, Dr. Stu Camillo (Haley Joel Osment) created the herpes vaccines instead of Kronish, resulting in a future just as bleak as the one Tiger and Wolf came from. According to Syfy Wire, Season 2 picks up 150 years later, in 2162, where Stu is an Elon Musk-like character. What's more, the baseline reality appears to take place in some sort of Mad Max/Tatooine desert landscape. Osment told Den of Geek that his character has evolved since last season — after all, there were so many different Stu iterations to choose from.

"Luckily the 'nice guy' Stu from Episode 11, I think it was in Season 1, ended up being the one that survives the biotic apocalypse and being in the timeline that they find themselves in in Season 2," he told the outlet. "There's definitely real, concrete motivations for all of his plans and his desire to be the benevolent dictator to save humanity from itself."

Erin Simkin

As for the rest of the characters, Wolf has — incredibly enough — become a husband. "[H]e sort of slips into his doppelgänger's place and joins a family of six parents to one child, which is how they do it in our future," co-creator Kyle Hunter told Gamespot in January. "It takes a village to raise a child." And while Tiger appears to meet her robot lookalike, Ty-Anne, Josh looks just as inept as ever. In the Season 2 trailer, the janitor is being welcomed into something called The Pointed Circle, where he's given the code name Jesus.

"There's moments where I'm throwing up all over myself, I'm drinking my own piss, I'm running around naked, I'm just like a total wimp," Hutcherson told Gamespot. "I'm chained and muzzled. The season's challenge was, how far can we degrade Josh Futturman? Pretty far, apparently."

Erin Simkin

While Future Man was first announced in September 2016, it didn't premiere on Hulu until Nov. 14, 2017. After Season 1 received positive reviews, it was renewed for a second season on Jan. 8, 2018, according to the Hollywood Reporter. And since Season 2 was announced almost exactly a year before it aired, there may be some news soon on whether Future Man will return for further iterations.

In the meantime, fans can still look forward to marathoning the new episodes and seeing how the fate of humanity plays out. If Josh, Wolf, and Tiger still haven't saved the world by season's end, it seems likely they'll be back for another mission — perhaps then with an even crazier future to withstand.