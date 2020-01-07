Gwyneth Paltrow's goop empire is internationally renowned. Whether it's nouveau riche sex toys or abstract beauty advice, the publication/brand/newsletter has made a name for itself for a number of reasons. And now the actor will be taking her business to new heights, with the announcement that there will be a goop TV show. The recent news is sure to delight fans all over the globe, but will Gwyneth Paltrow's goop show be on Netflix UK for us British fans to follow? Here's everything you need to know.

The good news is that yes, the series will absolutely be available in the UK. Reps for goop here in the UK have confirmed we will have access to the content, and that we don't have long to wait at all. In fact, the episodes are set to hit Netflix UK on Jan. 24, which is just a couple of weeks away.

The show will consist of six 30-minute episodes, each of which explore "a revelatory look at the boundary-pushing theories that can transform our mental, physical, and emotional wellness.

"The goop Lab delves into topical issues through the lens of doctors, researchers, alternative health practitioners, and personal experience."

The trailer touches on a selection of the thematic choices each episode will take, which include everything from female sexual pleasure to the healing power of psychedelics. Ever since its inception, goop has been associated with pushing the boundaries in the fields of wellbeing and health, and the series looks as though it will continue these (often controversial) explorations.

During the trailer, Paltrow is heard saying, "We’re here one time. One life. How can we really milk the sh*t out of this?"

In a statement released about the upcoming show, Paltrow, who co-hosts the show with goop's chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, said: “The goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about.

"We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?”

Unsurprisingly, it looks like we can expect some pretty wild things from this upcoming series, so strap in and mark your calendars.

The goop Lab will be available to stream on Netflix UK from Jan. 24, 2020.