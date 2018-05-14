On Monday, President Donald Trump announced his meeting with Kim Jong Un will be June 12 in Sinapore. But will Ivanka Trump, who has taken on many small diplomacy-adjacent roles in her father's administration, be meeting the North Korean leader as well?

“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” President Trump tweeted.

Ivanka has traveled abroad multiple times since joining her father's administration, as well as taking meetings at the White House with foreign visitors.

With regards to the Korea Peninsula, Ivanka traveled to South Korea to represent the U.S. at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

As far as more traditional diplomacy roles, she accompanied her President Trump to New York to the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September 2017. While there, she spoke out against human trafficking, which probably won't be relevant to the upcoming summit in Singapore.

Much of her other work involving other countries has focused on women-led entrepreneurship, such as the meeting with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in September 2017.

More to come...