The fourth series of the TV drama Outlander is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. The new series is an adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's novel Drums of Autumn, which picks up from the events of the previous season. Since the show's last run, fans have been left speculating, and one question many viewers want the answer to centres around characters Jamie MacKenzie Fraser and Brianna Randall. So will Jamie and Brianna meet in Outlander Season 4?

To put it in simple terms, yes, Jamie and Brianna will indeed be reunited in the brand new series. The characters will meet just as they do in the original novel, in what is sure to be an emotional moment, according to the Express. The cast and crew of the hit series have previously confirmed that the father and daughter will eventually meet again. In an interview with Variety, actor Sam Heughan, who portrays the character of Jamie, said "I’m going back tomorrow to shoot that scene" after being asked about the possible reunion. He then continued on to say: "I just got the scripts two days ago, and we start shooting this week. This season, it’s a huge moment and will be the catalyst to a lot of the drama that unfolds".

Executive producer of Outlander, Maril Davis, shed more light on the highly anticipated meeting between the two characters, and even stated that Brianna's journey back in time might be as eventful as Claire Fraser's - the character's mother. Davis explained to Variety: "The only reason (Claire) wouldn’t want Brianna to come through is because it’s obviously a dangerous time, and I think you’d want your daughter probably to stay in a time where it’s not quite as dangerous."

The television drama is based on the historical time travel book series of the same name, and the third season of Outlander saw Claire, played by Irish actress Caitriona Balfe, leave 1960s Boston in order to return to her true love Jamie in 17th Century Scotland, leaving her daughter Brianna behind in the future. The new series of the show is set to be equally as exciting, and an official synopsis of series four says: "Season four of Outlander continues the story of time-travel 1960s Claire Fraser and her 18th Century husband Jamie Fraser as they try to make a home for themselves in the rough and dangerous 'New World' of America", reports the Express. In addition to Balfe and Heughan, other cast members confirmed to be returning this season include Sophie Skelton, who plays daughter Brianna, as well as Richard Rankin, who plays love interest and academic, Roger Wakefield.

As fans delve into Outlander season four on Amazon Prime Video, they're certainly making their thoughts on the new series known across social media.

According to the Radio Times, the relocation from Scotland to North Carolina in the fourth series will introduce viewers to a new villain, Stephen Bonnet, portrayed by British actor Ed Speleers. When discussing his new role, the Downton Abbey star said "I’ve been crying out to play a character like this for a very long time." He continued, "Stephen Bonnet is a multifaceted, layered character. A huge drawing card for me was just getting the opportunity to play someone like this because there’s a lot of depth to him and there’s a lot of conflicting emotional turmoil going on with him."

With many new elements to look forward to in the latest series, it looks as if season four could be one of the best yet. And I can't wait to see where the show makers take this fantastic TV adaptation.