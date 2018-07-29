There's trouble in WWE paradise. This season of Total Bellas has been nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster, with Nikki Bella and John Cena's on-again, off-again engagement dominating the show. Season 3 of the E! reality show, which follows twin sisters and WWE Divas Nikki and Brie Bella, is drawing to a close on Sunday, July 29, at 9 p.m. ET. So when will John and Nikki's wedding air on Total Bellas? That is, if it happens at all?

According to People, the couple split earlier in the season, only reconciling after John agreed to give Nikki a baby. The famous wrestler had previously undergone a vasectomy but told Nikki that he would have the procedure reversed for her. "I just want to be a mom," Nikki tells him in the episode. "To constantly wake up and look at this beautiful thing that I made and to teach him new things."

However, it looks like the couple have hit another rocky patch. According to the below teaser for Sunday's episode, Nikki is wavering on whether she wants to marry John after all and feels pressured by his ultimatum. "I wish it could be different, and I think that's why I've had almost six years of working on us...and I just feel like I've hit the point that I'm just so exhausted and done," Nikki tells her sister, Brie. "So he's waiting for my final decision. Which I think I know it. I'm just afraid to say it." "Why are you afraid to say it?" Brie asks. "Because I just don't want to hurt him," Nikki responds as she begins to cry. "It's just hard when you love someone so much, you care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore. It's not his fault, it's not my fault... we've had this amazing love story, and it's just coming to an end."

E! Entertainment on YouTube

In further evidence that the couple has broken up for good, in a Wednesday night appearance on The Tonight Show, Nikki and Brie told Jimmy Fallon about how they used to break up with each other's boyfriends. "Where were you a few months ago?" Nikki asked Brie jokingly, then added, "Just kidding. Sorry." The audience groaned at her comment, which was clearly a dig at John.

The couple originally got engaged in April 2017 — however, since they're both professional wrestlers, John decided to give Nikki an engagement ring in the wresting ring. And while the couple were originally supposed to walk down the aisle on May 5 of this year, per People, that was before she backed out the first time.

The Bella Twins on YouTube

What's more, in a June 26 vlog post, Nikki told fans that she and John were not, in fact, back together. This may be the biggest piece of evidence that the couple have broken up for keeps. "I'll admit my relationship — it has been just a super tough, emotional rollercoaster ride," she said in the video. "And I think it's hard for people to understand because we film, and things get shown a few months after, and I think people are like, 'Are they together? Are they not?'" She goes on to say, "Right now, we're just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us."

So is the teaser for Sunday's season finale an exaggeration of the situation? Or has John and Nikki's wedding been called off for good? At this point, there's no information on when — or if — their wedding will be. So fans will have to stay glued to their televisions on Sunday night for more nuptial news on Total Bellas. Of the season finale, Nikki warns fans in her vlog that it's very tough. "It’s still very honest and raw and real, and you will see why John and I are where we’re at today."