The Star is Born era of Lady Gaga has come to a close, and it’s time to welcome the singer’s sixth studio album. Titled Chromatica, the record will be released on April 10, 2020, and was introduced to the world with the cyberpunk-esce single "Stupid Love." The hype for #LG6 has officially begun, so will Lady Gaga tour the UK in 2020?

Chromatica sees Gaga return to her electronica roots, combined with the raw emotion that Joanne provided in 2016. “Chromatica is about healing and it’s about bravery as well… when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone,” she told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily (via NME). “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame — I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.”

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the new record, but Gaga has no dates listed on her site for a Chromatica tour. She’s still got nine dates left on her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, which ends on May 16 this year. I reached out to her UK publicist to see whether there’s any info on an upcoming tour, but have yet to hear back. But if her tour for Joanne is anything to go by, there is a possibility that she could bring Chromatica to the masses at the beginning of August.

LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube

Running from Aug. 1, 2017 to Feb. 1, 2018, with 49 dates across North America and Europe, the Joanne tour was cut short "due for medical reasons," with her team announcing that she was "suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live." This led to 10 dates being cut short in Europe.

“I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control,” Gaga tweeted at the time. “London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever.”

Gaga took time off from touring for a year before starting her Las Vegas residency at the Park Park Theater, Park MGM in Dec. 2018. The Vegas dates have been spread over five legs, with breaks in between, so right now feels like the perfect time for Gaga to return to her monsters across the world.