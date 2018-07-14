After getting in a few rounds of golf — something he recently admitted was his "primary form of exercise" — in Scotland, President Donald Trump is expected to head to Finland on Sunday for a summit in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But will Melania be heading to Helsinki as well? While the first lady is expected to stay with her husband for the final leg of his three-country European tour, it's unclear if she'll also be meeting with Putin.

Although the reason for their summit remains shrouded in mystery, Trump is expected to meet with Putin on Monday in Helsinki. And according to CNN, Melania is expected to accompany her husband on the trip. But although her presence is expected, it's unclear what the first lady will do in Finland's capital or if she'll even make any public appearances.

While Melania mingled with the spouses of foreign leaders during the NATO summit in Belgium and later spent time with Philip May, the husband of British Prime Minister Theresa May, during the U.K. leg of her trip with Trump, it's unclear if she'll step out with Putin's rumored romantic partner.

While the Russian president is no longer married — he divorced in 2014 — he's been repeatedly linked to Russian Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva since then. But according to CNN, Kabaeva rarely makes public appearances, meaning that if Melania does step out while in Helsinki there's a good chance she'll do so solo.

Bustle has reached out to Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, for comment.

