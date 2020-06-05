Monty was never exactly a likable character on 13 Reasons Why. In fact, apart from Bryce Walker, he was one of the biggest villains of the series. And by the end of Season 3, he was killed while in prison. Logically, one would think his time on the show would be over; however, the latest trailer for the series reveals that Monty will return in 13 Reasons Why Season 4.

Both Timothy Granaderos and Justin Prentice (who play Monty and Bryce, respectively) are shown in the official Season 4 trailer, but the trailer doesn't confirm exactly how these characters will factor in the final season. Given 13 Reasons Why's propensity to jump timelines, one could assume that Monty and Bryce appear in a series of flashbacks. However, a recent interview with series showrunner Brian Yorkey suggests that the characters’ returns could extend far beyond brief glimpses into the past and serve a much more haunting purpose.

“I'm trying not to spoil anything but I will say that, I can't remember the exact line in Season 3, but Clay's sitting alone in the robotics room and it's pouring rain and Bryce shows up and he says something like, ‘The dead don't stay dead around here,’” Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly, when asked to what extent both Grandaderos and Prentice will be involved in the fourth season. “So I think that, it being 13 Reasons Why, even though both Bryce and Monty are gone from this earth, there will be ways that they factor into our story and certainly into the states of mind of our characters in Season 4.”

While Yorkey's sentiment is fairly vague, it implies that Clay and his friends could end up seeing visions of these characters over time as part of their guilty consciences for the roles they played — directly or indirectly — in their demises. And given the fact that the friend group framed Monty for Bryce's murder after Monty had been killed in prison, Monty's fate is certainly weighing on their consciences. But how that will manifest — and what role Monty will play in this season — remain to be seen.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.