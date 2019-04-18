Shortly after Attorney General William Barr held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler called on Mueller to testify before Congress by May 23, ABC News reported. In a brief letter posted to Twitter just minutes after Barr concluded his remarks, Nadler requested Mueller's presence before his committee, noting that both Congress and the American people needed to "better understand his findings."

"As I have already communicated to the Department of Justice, I request your testimony before the Judiciary Committee as soon as possible — but, in any event, no later than May 23, 2019," Nadler wrote. "I look forward to working with you on a mutually agreeable date."

Nadler further requested Mueller's "prompt attention" to his request.

