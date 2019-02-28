X-Men films have been around since the beginning of the millennium, and there have been many. The latest one, Dark Phoenix, takes a look at the character of Jean Grey, and how her turn to the dark side came to be. Based on the newly released trailer, it looks like Jean Grey's transformation into Dark Phoenix could be because of the death of someone near to her, and things aren't looking good for one character in particular. But, will Mystique die in Dark Phoenix? The new X-Men trailer certainly doesn't make her odds look good. Fans of the shape-shifting blue mutant might want to sit down for this one.

The first scene in the two and a half minute trailer shows Jean sobbing, saying, "Why did you make me do that?" It leads to another scene of Mystique trying to placate her, and calm her down so that she doesn't lose control over herself, and her powers. It doesn't work, and Jean sends her flying backwards. That, on top of the sobbing and then the shot of the fresh burial plot seen later definitely hints that a death will occur. And, while the trailer does leave room for doubt, it seems that Mystique will, in fact, die in Dark Phoenix.

20th Century Fox on YouTube

Director Simon Kinberg, who also acts as co-writer and co-producer, confirmed that Mystique will meet her end in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. When asked about why, he mentioned that it would be a shock, which was part of the draw. "Well, the thought process behind that was to primarily show that this is a movie that is unlike other X-Men movies," Kinberg said. "People don’t just fall off buildings and dust themselves off and walk away. There’s a reality to this movie and a consequence to this movie. Even more than that, it was to show that Jean/Dark Phoenix is genuinely a threat to everyone, including the X-Men."

He's got a point, but seeing the death of someone who's been there from the start, and is truly one of the key members of their little unit, will be devastating, not just for Jean, but especially for Charles (Professor X), who grew up with Mystique (or Raven, to him). In the comics, she's often the foe, but in this cinematic version of the characters, she's swayed between good and evil, heavily leaning more towards the X-Men's good side.

In the comics, Mystique doesn't really die, except when she fakes her death to escape her romance with Sabertooth. She definitely isn't killed by Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix. But as Kinberg said, this is a great way to shock the team and start the struggle between them and Jean. She's obviously being inwardly tortured, but will they save her? That future is a lot less distinct, but also just as bleak as Mystique's.

The rest of the trailer shows that the group doesn't really know how to fix things. Jean is getting more entwined with the entity that's making her more powerful. And Jessica Chastain's character is also egging her on. It's unknown still who she is, though on IMDb, she's just named "Smith," which is about as Jane Doe as you can get, so that's no help. There are some theories that she's Charles' "twin" from his past, and the director himself saying she's "not of this earth."

If the film goes the way the of the Dark Phoenix comics, which the trailer partly hints at, then the thing making Jean Grey so much more powerful is the "Phoenix force," which attached to her when they were in space. In the comics, it uses her as sort of a host, and commandeers her powers, and makes her go a bit off the rails. Chastain's otherworldy, alien character could be a manifestation of that entity.

The new trailer doesn't give fans a ton more information than the first one did. But it does confirm Mystique's death and really shows how the other members could even think of fighting, or even killing, Jean Grey. In the comics, she does die because of this form, but viewers will have to wait until June to see how this version pans out.