With the UK on full lockdown due to coronavirus, films that have recently come out or were due to be released are facing an uncertain future. As a solution, many movie studios have started to digitally distribute films, but what about Disney and Pixar? Both have major releases this year, with Pixar debuting two original stories in Onward and Soul. But will Onward come to Disney+ UK early, seeing as it hit cinemas earlier this month?

A spokesperson for Disney+ tells Bustle that Pixar's latest release will indeed be available on the platform earlier than planned. There's no word on a release date yet, as there are "operational complexities involved in the delivering the movie and making it available across multiple platforms on a global scale," but the streaming service is "working to broaden availability as quickly as [they] can."

Mulan was also scheduled to be released this week (March 27), but has since been delayed in light of the current situation. I've asked Disney+ whether there's a possibility that the film could premiere on their platform, but have yet to receive a reply. As the Guardian notes, Black Widow, Antlers, and Marvel's The New Mutants have also had their release dates pushed back.

Pixar on YouTube

Onward is currently available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S., but it's understandable that UK viewers may have to wait a while seeing as the streaming service only just debuted. In the meantime, there's plenty of content to enjoy. There are currently 26 titles to choose from, including The Mandalorian, a live action re-telling of The Lady and the Tramp, docu-series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons.

You can stream Disney+ through Amazon, Apple, Google, Smart TVs, Roku, and gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The service is also available on Sky Q in the UK and Ireland, which will "be followed by NOW TV in the coming months," as a press statement sent to Bustle reads. Subscriptions to the service cost £5.99 a month, or £59.99 annually.