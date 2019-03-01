Solange only went and pulled a Beyoncé. She'd been very lightly teasing a third album over the past year, and now the UK is waking up to a surprise drop from the exceptionally talented Knowles sister. It seems like everyone's been waiting on tenterhooks for this release. Her previous album A Seat at the Table was hailed by many critics as the best album of 2016. She's a huge critical darling with a fanbase to match, so now that she's finally dropped the fourth album, you're probably left wondering, will Solange tour the UK in 2019?

Her fourth album When I Get Home dropped at midnight E.S.T. on Friday, March 1, which she oh-so-casually announced in a tweet only a few hours before. Having listened myself, I can tell you — in my humble opinion — that it's some of the most innovative, high quality music I've heard since, well, Solange's previous album. Now she's got a whole load of new material to perform live — 19 new tracks to be precise (including interludes) — will she be bringing them over to the UK anytime soon? Lucky for you and me, I think her fans over here might be in luck.

Lovebox festival in London released their very stellar lineup on Feb. 12, as Metro.co.uk reported, and it'll see Solange headlining the festival alongside the ultra joyous Chance the Rapper. If you just want to get a day ticket to see Solange, then Ticket Arena are currently selling day tickets from £65.25. Or, if you wanna stick around for the whole weekend, be prepared to part with £132. Solange'll be playing on Friday, Jul. 12, but if you can't make that date, then luckily, that won't be her only UK festival appearance in 2019.

Manchester's Parklife festival announced their lineup on Jan. 30, boasting an incredible smorgasbord of acts, including the untouchable Cardi B, George Ezra, The Streets, and of course your girl Solange as headliners. That all takes place on June 8 and 9, with the remaining tickets going for £175, which you can buy on the festival's official site.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's about it for UK performances so far, but I'm hoping she'll announce a fully fledged tour in support of When I Get Home within the coming months. Bustle have reached out to a representative of Solange to see if there are any plans afoot. A UK tour has been a long time coming, as it's been a good six years since her last non-festival performance over here. According to Setlist.FM, that took place at the intimate XOYO venue, where she played two dates in January, 2013.

Nowadays, I reckon she'd be able to sell out an arena tour in the UK, since she's yet to even tour A Seat at the Table over here. That means there's a heck of a lot of material for her to play with and turn into a live spectacle, so I'm really, really hoping that 2019 is the year that Solange finally gets to showcase her phenomenal discography with a country-round tour. Please make it happen.